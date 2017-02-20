Richard G. Williams, age 94, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Pine Crest Nursing Home Merrill. He was born July 31, 1922 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He married Mathilda Nyquist on August 24, 1951.

Richard enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his sons: Wayne (Janell) Williams, James Williams, and Kenneth Williams all of Merrill; two grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

A memorial service for Richard will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill. Pastor Freddy McMillen will officiate. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.