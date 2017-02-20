Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

Two Tomahawk men were arrested last Tuesday evening on drug charges after a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. A deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment issue just before 1 a.m. The passenger in the vehicle provided information which proved to be false and when properly identified, was arrested for obstructing an officer and a probation violation. Following a consent search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were located. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Tomahawk man, had syringes on him which contained methamphetamine. He was booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. The passenger, a 23-year-old Tomahawk man, had additional charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A 23-year-old Rhinelander woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the woman was riding in just before 10 a.m. on State Rd. 17. A check on the woman showed she was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for contempt of court. The woman was transported to the county line and turned over to an Oneida County deputy.

A 30-year-old Schofield man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on a traffic charge. A deputy stopped a vehicle on County Rd. S at 1 a.m. for speeding. The deputy noted the odor of an intoxicant and placed the man through field sobriety tests. The man was taken into custody for the first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and was later released to a responsible party.

A 33-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested late Wednesday evening on a criminal traffic charge. A deputy observed a vehicle driving without headlights on at 11:30 p.m. and stopped it on Merrill Avenue. The driver showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for a second offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The woman was eventually released to a responsible party from the Lincoln County Jail.

A 26-year-old Waunakee man was cited on Saturday for operating an ATV while intoxicated. The Recreation Deputy made contact with a group the man was riding with on Heafford Road after he saw them speeding and not operating with proper lighting. The man showed signs of impairment and was placed through field sobriety tests before he was taken into custody. The man was cited and released to a responsible party.

A 28-year-old Merrill man was taken into custody early Sunday morning on a traffic charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle on County Rd. K after he observed it failing to obey a stop sign. The driver showed signs of impairment and was eventually taken into custody for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was later released to a responsible party.

Over 50 people reported to the Sheriff’s Office that they were having controlled burns this weekend. You are reminded that if you do not have complete snow cover you need a permit to conduct a controlled burn besides a camp fire. People who burn in well-traveled areas should report their burn to the Sheriff’s Office prior to lighting it.

The Recreation Deputy kept a close on eye on the waterways throughout the weekend for any problems concerning thinning ice. He noted that the majority of ice shanties have been removed and fishermen are likely walking or using ATVs or UTVs to go on the ice. He cautions as the unseasonably warm weather continues this week to use extreme caution as the ice conditions are changing by the hour.

The number of car deer crashes remains high with nine being reported this past week. Also this past Monday morning an Irma man struck a coyote on US Hwy. 51 at County Rd. S south of Tomahawk. That animal walked away after the crash.