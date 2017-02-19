Domestic disturbance results in strangulation, battery charges for Merrill man

Ricky L. Hippe, 48 of Merrill-was charged Feb. 15 with Felony-Strangulation and Suffocation and Misdemeanor charges Domestic Violence Related Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

According to court records, Hippe was involved in an incident in the city of Merrill on February 11. during which he was reportedly involved in an altercation with another party. The altercation reportedly turned physical when Hippe reportedly grabbed the victim by the neck and began to choke the victim causing difficulty in breathing. Hippe then reportedly released the victim and struck the victim with an open hand across the face and reportedly threatened to kill the victim and “chop the victim up into little pieces so that noone could find her”.

Hippe was released Feb. 15 on $500 cash bond with provisions of having no contact with the victim in the case and being prohibited from consuming intoxicants.