Preliminary details released of PRMS crash

At approximately 1: 30 PM on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 8, Merrill officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking the exterior wall of Prairie River Middle School.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle when traveling westbound on East Second Street and jumped the curb on Polk Street, striking the building.

According to officer notes, the driver is believed to have mistakenly depressed the accelerator rather than the brake, causing the vehicle to jump the curb.

The operator reportedly advised she does suffer from a medical condition and does employ the assistance of a cane. The operator advised officers she had taken proper medications as prescribed and voluntarily submitted to a blood test for confirmation.

The building reportedly sustained significant damage with debris flying into the classroom upon impact. No injuries were sustained as all children were on the other side of the classroom.

The operator was released shortly after the crash. The crash remains under investigation.