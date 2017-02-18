Ladewig selected Athlete of the Week

MHS Senior Joe Ladewig has proved an integral part of the young but promising Merrill-East Hockey coop this season, ranking third in team overall scoring (5 goals, 8 assists and 13 points) including a key assist in Tuesday’s historic Post-Season win over Rhinelander.

Son of Paul and Rhonda Ladewig of Merrill, Joe has been a four-year starter on the varsity hockey squad, as well as competing on the Merrill varsity soccer team in the fall.

Aside from sports, Joe is a participant in the MHS AP Art Program and enjoys drawing in his free time, along with spending time with family and friends.

Following high school, Joe intends to attend Northcentral Technical College for General Education studies before proceeding to UW-Stout for Character or Game Design.