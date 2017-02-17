Sheriff’s Office welcomes new deputy

Lincoln County Sheriff Jeff Jaeger has welcomed a new deputy to his agency. Corey Brehmer was appointed to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in late 2016 and recently completed the agency’s field training program and has been assigned to the patrol division.

Deputy Brehmer is a graduate of Mosinee High School where he was a stand out on that school’s football team. During his senior year, Deputy Brehmer was selected as part of the First Team All-Great Northern Conference.

After graduation from Mosinee High, Deputy Brehmer attended North Central Technical College where he graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Police Science. Due to Deputy Brehmner’s high academics he was selected to be a part of the Certification Track which allows the student to complete both the degree program and recruit school training at the same time.

Before joining the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Brehmer worked at Mill’s Fleet Farm in Wausau in the loss prevention division.

Sheriff Jaeger noted, “I am proud to have Corey as part of our team. From his high school career, to the football field, and through his studies at NTC he has proven to be a leader. We look forward to Corey serving the residents of Lincoln County for many years to come.”