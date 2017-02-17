Public invited to River Bend Trail planning meeting

The River District Development Foundation will be developing its future program for the River Bend Trail during a review and planning session at the Lincoln County Service Building on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6-8:30 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to participate. All ideas, suggestions and creative visions are welcomed.

Art Lersch of Lincoln County UW-Extension will coordinate and direct the discussions to give guidance to the various committees and leaders through a specific collaboration of planned activities, particularly for the next 12-15 months.

The most immediate goals for this spring are the renovation of the Agra Pavilion and seeking bids for the extension of the River Bend Trail from Park Street to Cooper Street, to be constructed this spring and summer.