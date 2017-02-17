Merrill police reports

February 14

4:02 p.m.- Officers responded to the 1100 Block of E. 1st Street where a female party was taken into custody for a probation violation.

8:47 p.m.- Officers responded to the 200 Block of N. State Street where a verbal argument had occurred. A male party who was involved was found to be in violation of his probation rules as he had been consuming alcohol. The male party was taken into custody for the probation violation.

February 15

7:53 p.m.- Officers responded to a stand by complaint. The caller was a landlord to the property and wanted law enforcement present during an inspection. Contact was made with one tenant who was advised that the female party with warrants who was in the residence needed to come speak with officers. The male party was arrested for contributing to a probation violation. The female was located inside the residence and was resistive with officers. She was taken into custody on three warrants and for resisting arrest.

February 16

3:50 p.m.- Officers responded to the probation and parole office to take a female into custody on a probation violation. Prior to officers arriving at the office, the female fled on foot. She was located in the parking lot attempting to get into a vehicle. The female was arrested on the probation violation and was taken to the Lincoln County jail.