Jaeger named January Youth Optimist

The Merrill Noon Optimists have chosen Mitchell Jaeger as the Youth Optimist for the month of January.

Craig Hoffman nominated Mitchell stating, “Mitch is an easygoing, well-mannered young man. He’s the first to acknowledge and say ‘hello’ to you in the hall or classroom; he is respectful in language and mannerisms.” Hoffman also comments that Mitchell’s optimistic attitude is contagious in the groups that he’s seen him participate in. “He is always upbeat, willing to strategize and or help organize activities. He assumed an early leadership role for track & field during his sophomore and junior year, which will probably gravitate again this year as a senior.”

Mitchell has a 4.0 GPA and has a class rank of number one. He has enrolled in AP Stats, AP Psychology, AP Language & Comp, Organic Chemistry, Anatomy & Physiology, Honors Physical Science, Honors Biology, Honors Chemistry, Spanish 1-4, and is in the Certified Nursing Assistant program at NTC. He is involved in Octagon Club, Earth Club, National Honor Society, Boy Scouts of America, Track & Field, Soccer, Class officer and Student Council. Mitchell earned three varsity letters for soccer, two letters for Track & Field, inducted into the National Honor Society, and elected NHS vice-president.

When not in school, Mitchell is active in Make a Difference day, Kate Goodrich Carnival, Washington Enrichment, Highway clean up, Secret Santa’s Workshop, Breakfast with Santa, the Humane Society, lifeguard for MAPS school district, and at the Bierman Family Aquatic Center.

Following his high school career, Mitchell plans to attend UW-LaCrosse to major in Biology with a concentration in Biomedical Science; then attend a Physician’s Assistant Graduate program to become a Physician’s Assistant. He is the son of Jon and Susan Jaeger.