Expected warm weather forces trail closings

Due to the unusually warm weather forecast for the next several days, Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile and winter ATV trails in Zones 2 and 3 (southern areas) will be closing at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

Trails in Zone 1 will remain open for the time being.

Trail conditions in wooded areas will be fair to good, with the exception of some low lying areas which may be rough.

All trails are closed to winter ATV use when the temperature is above 28 degrees.

Riders are reminded to be aware of logging ahead, trail closed and other caution signs; stay on marked trails only and respect private land.

For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, visit www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the trail hotline at 715-539-1033.