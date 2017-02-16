‘Building Merrill’ Initiative to be discussed Sunday

What good are strategic plans if you never take them off the shelf and look at them? That will be the topic of discussion as part of a Building Merrill Initiative hosted by T.B. Scott Library on Sunday, Feb. 19, beginning at 1 p.m. A panel will bring their plans out of the file and give an overview, and the public is invited to ask questions and provide insight into where our community is and where we should be headed. P

Panelists include:

• Merrill City Administrator David Johnson – Merrill’s comprehensive plan will be discussed in the context of how Merrill is changing in the 21st century regarding economic development, demographics, the look of the city, how city government handles issues, and where we want to go.

•Merrill Chamber of Commerce Director Debbie Kinsey – Merrill Chamber’s strategic plan, city tourism administration, and the chamber foundation which does about 20 programs per year, e.g., Merrill City Band, River Bend Trail, and other organizations that are not non-profits but are volunteer groups that do community development, enhancement or education and need the Chamber as a fiduciary agent.

•MAPS Superintendent John Sample – MAPS strategic plan and specific programs that make direct school-community connections for educating our youth to learn in an applied community setting, and encouraging young people to come back to live in Merrill to enhance the quality of living and economic progress of Merrill.

• Parks and Recreation Director Dan Wendorf – a snapshot of what Merrill and the surrounding area have to offer citizens regarding parks, recreation and the enhancement of Merrill’s physical appearance, tourist attraction, and eco-friendly activities, e.g., River Bend Trail, etc.

•T.B Scott Library Director Stacy Stevens – T.B. Scott Free Library’s strategic plan will be described regarding goals about book distribution, citizen engagement in community issues, and outreach and collaboration with various organizations within Merrill.

Every place has a story, everyone has a legacy – and meaningful discussion about our place, the City of Merrill, is an opportunity to find its legacy.

The Sunday afternoon program is part of the library’s goal of facilitating civic engagement. The Checkered Churn and First Street Coffee Station will provide cookies and coffee for these informative discussions. The next Concerned Citizens Group meeting will be Thuursday, Feb. 23, and the public is also invited to attend. For more information, check www.tbscottlibrary.com or call 715-536-9171.