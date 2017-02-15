Sheriff invites residents to participate in robocall webinar

Sheriff Jeff Jaeger is inviting residents to take part in an FCC Webinar dealing with unwanted communication, robocalls on Feb. 16, from 1-2 p.m.

The State of Wisconsin Consumer Protection’s top complaint in 2016 was unwanted phone calls, most of which deal with violations of the no call list, or scammers looking to take their money.

It seems in every election cycle we all get inundated with phone calls, many of them robocalls supporting candidates and causes on all sides. The webinar, which is free and intended for all consumers, will provide information about consumers’ rights and the steps they can take to prevent robocalls. Under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the FCC plays a crucial role in helping consumers stop unwanted calls, text messages and faxes, particularly when they involve unwanted marketing or scams. This info session will explain the FCC’s role in addressing this issue and the steps consumers can take to protect themselves from and/or decrease the amount of unwanted robocalls they receive.

Consumers can participate in the webinar via WebEx (audio and video). To register for the webinar, go to the event page at: www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2017/02/consumer-info-session-how-deal-robocalls. On that page click on the registration link, provide the required information, and then click on “Submit” to complete your registration. Once registered you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the event, including the password and the link for the meeting.

During the event, consumers can submit comments and questions by emailing robocallswebinar@fcc.gov.

For additional information about the webinar, please email robocallswebinar@fcc.gov.