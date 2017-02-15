This week Prairie River Middle School celebrated Students of the Second Quarter.
At PRMS, Students of the Quarter are recognized for their efforts in being a good citizen, including: Behavior, Integrity, Responsibility and Discussion. The school staff are proud to acknowledge these students’ positive learning behaviors.
<
>
Grade 7: First row, from left: Ashton Voermans, Brennan Schneider, Jonnie Pierschalla-Zastrow, David Golisch, Anika Bartz, Bryce Brown, Riley Fritcher; second row, from left: Ariana Raddatz, Caitlyn Geiss, Megan Proulx, Zoey Olivotti, Olivia Stevenson, and Jackson Fink (not pictured is Clarence Mikalauski).