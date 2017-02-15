PRMS Students of the Quarter

This week Prairie River Middle School celebrated Students of the Second Quarter.

At PRMS, Students of the Quarter are recognized for their efforts in being a good citizen, including: Behavior, Integrity, Responsibility and Discussion. The school staff are proud to acknowledge these students’ positive learning behaviors.

Grade 8: First row, from left: Tanner Depies, Jozelyn Gebert, Drake Cantrell, Casey Cardinal, Austin Laabs, Alexis Crossman; second row, from left: Caleb Stoeckmann, Kyle Stellingworth, Nick Tanck, Gabe Pintor, Erin Murray, Emily Ross, and Jasmyn Moser (not pictured is Sierra Lane). Grade 7: First row, from left: Ashton Voermans, Brennan Schneider, Jonnie Pierschalla-Zastrow, David Golisch, Anika Bartz, Bryce Brown, Riley Fritcher; second row, from left: Ariana Raddatz, Caitlyn Geiss, Megan Proulx, Zoey Olivotti, Olivia Stevenson, and Jackson Fink (not pictured is Clarence Mikalauski). Grade 6: First row, from left: Brooke Slagoski, Madison Crossman, Tanner Hannemann, Judah Leder, Zoey Sabatke, Drew Semling, Aurora Baumann; second row, from left: Dafney Yates, Lily Grefe, Carla Higgins, Taylor Jacobson, Abby Dalton, Evan Stevenson, and Bradyn Pieper.
