Merrill police reports

February 10

1:10 p.m.- Officers responded to a student out of control. The student was resistive with officers and kicked a door while being escorted into an office. The student is being referred to Social Services for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

9 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Prior to the K9 being deployed around the vehicle, the female driver handed the officer a marijuana pipe and marijuana. The female was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. There was a male passenger who was arrested for a probation violation.

February 11

8:32 a.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. The caller had a pair of prescription sunglasses stolen from their unlocked vehicle. No suspects at this time.

6:35 p.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. The caller had an unloaded firearm stolen from their unlocked residence. Investigation is ongoing.

February 12

3:11 a.m.- An off duty officer had observed a vehicle driving with its muffler dragging on the roadway. Contact was made with another officer who responded to the location where the vehicle was last seen. Contact was made with the driver who displayed signs of intoxication. The driver was placed through field sobriety tests and failed. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense.

4:46 p.m.- An officer responded to a fraud complaint. The caller stated she was selling a laptop online and a male sent her a link to what she thought was Paypal and it turned out to be a fraudulent website. The laptop was shipped and she did not receive payment for the item. Investigation is ongoing.

February 13

11:59 a.m.- An officer investigated an attempted theft in the 1600 block of River Street. The investigation continues.

12:32 p.m.- An officer investigated a battery complaint. The investigation is ongoing.

5:15 p.m.- An officer investigated an attempted burglary in the 1500 block of Jackson Street.