Letters to the editor

Editor,

I recently received a letter in the mail apparently in response to my article asking if President Trump would bring manufacturing of his products back to the United States but this letter was not signed.

The letter stated that the majority of U.S. citizens voted for Donald Trump. The Trump administration would consider this comment as an Alternative Fact but it is in fact not true. All reports indicate that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2-3 million votes.

The letter also stated that if I don’t agree with what President Trump is doing that I should not publicly cut him down. Although during Mr. Trump’s campaign he labeled President Obama as a bad President. That was publicly cutting down our President.

The person that wrote me the letter is concerned about what other countries are thinking about the turmoil in our country. So am I, that is why I wrote my article.

The writer has suggested that we need to all unify behind President Trump. My mother always asked me that if someone else jumped off the bridge, are you going to?

When anyone sees something that they don’t think is right, they need to make mention of it. That is one of the things that makes the United States of America great. It’s called FREE SPEECH!!

I would sugggest to the mystery writer to submit a letter to the editor (you must sign it) explaining how President Trump is making your life better and come out of the closet. If you are proud of President Trump and what he stands for, let us know and tell us who you are.

Patrick Hommerding

Merrill

How soon?

There’s no doubt that Donald Trump has held the political limelight for at least a year – brash, bold, vulgar, contemptuous and unrepentant. But to understand how the political path was beaten into rubble before him, anyone can turn to excellent explanations like Thomas Frank’s 2008 book The Wrecking Crew.

Here one learns, in excruciating detail, how a kind of sneering hatred toward government and “liberals” poured relentlessly out of rightwing mass mailings and talk radio; and, as we can see with Trump’s election, how this toxic propaganda poisoned the political perception of millions of people.

So, if Trump represents the toxic fruit of this poisoning – a totally unqualified, blundering bull in the nuclear china shop – will he last four years or will he be brought down?

The Big Money Republican Establishment (BMRE) has relied on “populist” rage and resentment in order to get Republicans elected to state and national legislatures. They relied on this agitation but, cynically, didn’t themselves believe it was true.

But here comes Donald J. Trump representing, in flamboyant, vulgar person, all those years of toxic “populist” propaganda. Propaganda made flesh.

The moral dilemma for the BMRE – if I dare call their dilemma “moral” – is whether they’ll stand by and allow Trump to unleash who-knows-what unmitigated disaster on this country (and perhaps on the world), on whether they will devise a way to bring him down.

My prediction is this: if Donald Trump is removed from office, it’ll be the Big Money Republican Establishment that provides the exit strategy. They may try to hide their fingerprints by shifting blame to Democrats, but it’s only the BMRE that has the capacity to engineer Trump’s exit.

The question is – How soon?

Paul Gilk

Merrill