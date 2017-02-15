College news

The following local students completed their degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and were eligible to participate in Dec. 17, 2016 Commencement ceremonies: MERRILL- Bethany Detert, Emily Lindsley, Deborah Schleif; TOMAHAWK- Rachel Elliott, Marlee Kiander.

The following local students qualified for the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Dean’s List and Honor Roll in the 2016 fall semester: ATHENS- Jacob Bloechl, Honor Roll; Danielle Ellenbecker, Dean’s List; Vanessa Frahm, Honor Roll; Emily Nowicki, Dean’s List; Daniel Trimner, Honor Roll; GLEASON- Katie Hanson, Honor Roll; MERRILL- Cody Boyd, Honor Roll; Taylor Hudzinski, Honor Roll; Amber Leavitt, Honor Roll; Kayla Leavitt, Dean’s List; Ashley Millenbah, Dean’s List; Kendra Oestreich, Dean’s List; Amber Schreiber, Dean’s List; Ryan Taylor, Honor Roll; Austin Voigt, Dean’s List; Thomas Zuelsdorff, Dean’s List; TOMAHAWK- Timothy Baker, Honor Roll; Brandee Deering, Dean’s List; Emma Wurl, Honor Roll.

The following students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December: MERRILL- Marissa Bartz, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major; Alex Cordova, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major; Lauren David, Bachelor of Arts, English Major: Literature Emphasis; Hannah Strombom, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration; TOMAHAWK- Alexa Ernst, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration, Highest Honors; Regan Swan, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2016-2017 academic year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison: ATHENS- Kristin Heller, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Savannah Janke, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List; MERRILL- Sydney Harris, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Lindsay Krueger, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s High Honors; Ashley Mussell, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Julia Oelke, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; James Rasmussen, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Mason Reinhardt, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List; Therese Renaud, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Jenna Zamzow, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s High Honors; TOMAHAWK- Lauren Bembinster, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Madeline Garrison, School of Business, Dean’s List; Daniel Gunther, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll; Mikhayla Kleich, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Amanda Koshak, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Demitri Shotwell, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.

Brooke Bushor and Cole Severt, both of Merrill, were named to the Dean’s List at Carroll University for the fall 2016 semester.

The following students from the area have received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor’s Award for the fall 2016 semester: ATHENS- Chelsea Bunkelman, B.F.A. graphic design and interactive media; Kelsey Bunkelman, B.F.A. graphic design and interactive media; Kyncaide Diedrich, B.S. early childhood education; Myles Nofsinger, B.S. engineering technology; GLEASON- Lila Werner, B.F.A. graphic design and interactive media; MERRILL- Samantha Berndt, B.S. human development and family studies; Alissa Brewer, B.S. business administration; Ava Gruetzmacher, B.S. food science and technology; Kyle Juhlke, B.S. plastics engineering; Lucas Kleinschmidt, B.S. supply chain management; Mathew Ruge, B.F.A. game design and development-art; Nicole Seidler, B.S. art education; Tristan Swiechowski, B.S. psychology; TOMAHAWK- Austin Ehn, B.S. hotel, restaurant and tourism; Jared Schwerzel, B.S. applied mathematics and computer science; Brandon Vecchio, B.S. criminal justice and rehabilitation.

Morgan Thompson, Merrill, was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Pittsburgh.

Stephanie Welke, Tomahawk, was named to the 2016 Fall Semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 600 graduates during the university’s winter commencement ceremonies on Dec. 17, 2016. Local students earning degrees were: ATHENS- Gunnar J Tessmer, Bachelor of Science, Business Admin-Marketing; GLEASON- Jessica L Krusensterna, Bachelor of Science, Forest Mgmt, Magna Cum Laude; Lydia I Moat, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Business Admin-Finance/Insurance/Real EWI; MERRILL- Gustav W Blemke, Bachelor of Science, Forest Admin And Utilization; Jennifer J Dennison, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Cum Laude; Mekayla M Gronholm, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Ecology-Research And Mgmt; Travis J Kleinschmidt, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics, Cum Laude; Alec J Oestreich, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Marcus W Reinhardt, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Educ, Special Educ, Cum Laude; TOMAHAWK- Stacy L Bethel, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Business Admin; Katie A Harmon, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Educ, Special Educ, Cum Laude; Kacey D Iwen, Bachelor of Science, Health Promotion, Cum Laude.

Area students named to the Fall Honors List for the 2016-2017 academic year at Concordia University Wisconsin are: MERRILL- Morgan Marnholtz, Junior, Elementary Education; TOMAHAWK- Heidi Massa, Junior, Elementary Education.