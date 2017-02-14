Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 23-year-old Merrill man was arrested Monday afternoon in the Town of Merrill on a warrant charge. The Wausau Police Department asked Lincoln County deputies to attempt to locate the man who was wanted through Marathon County for two counts of battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and intimidating a victim. The man was located just before 1 p.m. He was taken into custody and brought to the county line where he was turned over to a Marathon County deputy.

Icy roads caused concerns on area roadways this week. On Tuesday, two vehicles left the roadway of US Hwy. 51 near Irma, one rolling over after striking black ice. On Wednesday a Merrill teenager was injured after a one vehicle crash in the Town of Pine River. She was traveling on County Rd. G when she left the roadway, rolled her truck and struck several trees. The driver was transported to Ascension Good Samaritan Health Center for non-life threatening injuries, the Pine River Fire Department and First Responders assisted at the scene.

A 44-year-old St. Germaine man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant charge following a traffic stop for an equipment issue. A check showed the man was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for contempt. He was taken into custody and brought to the county line where he was turned over to an Oneida County deputy.

Traffic on US Hwy. 51 in the Town of Birch was slowed for almost two hours on Wednesday. At 2:30 p.m. a semi tanker truck had its empty trailer disconnect and separate from the cab. The trailer landed in the middle of one of the lanes of traffic. The driver was not injured in the incident.

A 31-year-old Antigo man was cited for operating a snowmobile while intoxicated Saturday evening in the Town of Russell. At around 5:30 p.m. a report was received of a sled traveling on County Rd. X in excess of 90 MPH that parked at an establishment in Gleason. He was cited and later released to a responsible party.

County Rd. C in the Town of Schley was closed overnight Saturday after a tanker truck rolled over and knocked down power lines. At 12:30 a.m. a cell 911 call reported the crash on County Rd. C east of County Rd. X. The Draeger Company semi had its fuel pumped from the tanker into another truck before it could be up-righted. The Town of Russell Fire Department stood by and assisted on the scene until the truck was removed. The driver suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

The number of car deer crashes is up with eight being reported.