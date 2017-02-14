Girls rob Rapids

By Jeremy Ratliff
reporter

Friday night, the Merrill girls hosted their final conference bout of the season; squaring off with the Wisconsin Rapids Raiders at the MHS Field House.

The ladies wasted no time in setting their sights and cutting loose with a relentless artillery barrage, good for 32 points; outscoring the Raiders two-to-one in the first period.

The Raiders would tighten up a bit in the second, but the Jays would ultimately prevail via a decisive 62-46 final.

Lindsey Casper (4/8 FG, 3/4 3pt, 2/2 FT, 3a, r) and Patience Pyan (5/13 FG, 2/5 3pt, 1/2 FT, 3a, r) enjoyed a solid night in pacing the ladies with 13 points each. Maddix Bonnell put up 11 points (4/9 FG, 1/5 3pt, 2/2 FT, 6a, 4r).

“We were well balanced tonight,” comments head coach Joelene Weix. “We did a nice job running the floor and getting some nice looks off the break. We held up pretty well defensively. I am happy with how we bounced back from a tough loss in Rapids earlier this week.”

WRL: 16 30-46
MRL: 32 30-62

