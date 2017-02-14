Adam C. (Fox) Krueger, 25, of Merrill, passed away Monday, February 13, 2017.

Adam was born June 5, 1991 in Merrill the son of Sue Ann Krueger and Marty Fox. He graduated from Merrill High School and was employed at Northern Wire in Merrill. Adam was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back. He was very social and was a great friend to everyone. He loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and tubing. He enjoyed bowling and shooting pool. He also enjoyed working on cars and being a handyman.

Survivors include his parents, Sue Ann (Brian) Hanson of Merrill and Marty Fox (Barbara Ryden) of Gleason; his fiancé, Sonya Bonitz of Merrill and her children, Jonathan, Joslyn and Amari; his sister, Jennifer Reifschneider (Tabitha Borth) of Wausau; his special friend and step-sister, Desiree Amelse of Merrill; his step sisters, Elizabeth (Josh) Gilbertson of Marshfield and Megan (Kyle) Henry of West Allis; his step-brother, Tony Hanson of Rockland, WI; his grandparents, Herman Krueger of Merrill, Sam Fox of Gleason and Harlan Hanson of Chaseburg, WI; his aunts and uncles, Dawn Krueger of Merrill, Mark (Lora) Krueger of Sparta, TN, Marge (Brian) Nass of Gleason, Ruth Haffer of Milwaukee and Flossy McGill of Milwaukee; and many special friends. Adam was preceded in death by his step-brother, Greg Hanson; his grandmothers, Loretta Krueger, Shirley Fox and Elaine Hanson; and his aunt, Marcie Fox.

The memorial service for Adam will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Hillside Fellowship of the Assemblies of God, Merrill. Pastor Allen J. Worlin will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 P.M., Noon, Saturday at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family with arrangements.

