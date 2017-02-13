Video: Record weekend for Devils Creek Stump Jumpers

The Devils Creek Stump Jumpers Snowmobile Club set a new attendance record Saturday, at their 9th annual Vintage Snowmobile show held at Schult’s Country Inn.

According to club president Al Maluegge, nearly 500 people turned out for the event.

“We had a great day for our Vintage snowmobile show,” he explains.

“There were numerous spectators and over 142 sleds on display. Many beautifully restored sleds and rare pieces were seen including a 1953 Eliason and a 1969 Yukon King Grizzly. Participants came from all over the area and the farthest distance traveled was 320 miles from Cororan, MN. Best of Show was awarded for a 1969 Yamaha SL 351 owned by Robin Clark of Tomah, WI and Best Display was awarded for 1970 Mercury 250E with custom sleigh, owned by Wayne Glatz of Kaukauna, WI.”

Other festivities held on Saturday included a vintage snowmobile contest, chili feed as well as a “one pull start” contest. Of the 20 entries for the pull contest,13 started on first pull. Minimum age for participating snowmobiles was 25 years old.