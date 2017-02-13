Patience “Pati” L. Zwicky, age 53, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at her home in Ashland, WI, with the love of life beside her. Pati fought a courageous battle with leiomiosarcoma. She was born on November 28, 1963 to Emil and Carol (Tesch) Rosenau, in Merrill where she grew up and later met her sweetheart, Jonathan Zwicky. The two exchanged vows on August 2, 1986. Together they raised three boys. She is a graduate of Merrill High School and obtained an Associate’s Degree in Communicating Arts from UW-Superior. She was proud of her work as a corrections officer for Lincoln County, Early Childhood Teacher for Lac Du Flambeau Head Start and most recently Child Support Specialist for the county of Ashland. Pati strived to always do her very best. She never started anything she did not intend to finish, always stood up for what she believed in and followed it through. Pati is remembered as a creative, open-minded woman with a heart of gold. She took pride in the many accomplishments that she obtained in her lifetime. Among them was being the homeschool teacher to her three boys, skilled equestrian, avid collector of Barbie and Disney items, maker of special occasion cakes, phenomenal cook, and creative seamstress. One of Pati’s passions was working with horses. She was especially proud of her horse, Magnum, and the ability to connect with him as they ventured into the world of Cowboy Dressage. Above all, her family held the greatest value. To say that she will be greatly missed is an understatement. Pati is survived by her father: Emil Rosenau of Merrill, WI, husband: Jonathan Zwicky of Ashland, WI, sons: Joshua (Rachel) Zwicky of Iron River, WI, Travis (Errika) Zwicky of Clara City, MN and Cameron Zwicky of Wausau, WI, grandchildren: Evan, Oliver and Vallerie Zwicky, sister: Julie (Bruce) Weber of Merrill, WI, brother: Anthony Rosenau of Merrill, WI, sister-in-law: Julie Zwicky, mother-in-law: Joan Mulhullon, niece: Kaylyn Weber, nephew: Christopher Weber and her beloved horse: Magnum. She is preceded in death by her mother: Carol Rosenau along with several aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life for Pati will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 4pm at Waid Funeral Home in Merrill. Pastor Gregory Laska will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 1:30pm until the time of the service, also at the funeral home. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.