Jeffrey J. Woller, age 60, entered into heaven on February 10, 2017. Jeff was born in Merrill, WI to Reuben and Evelyn (Kluckman) Woller. Jeff was a dairy farmer and drove school bus for over 15 years. He last worked at Kolbe & Kolbe in Wausau, WI. Jeff married Judy (Block) in 1991. He is survived by his wife; two sons, Adam (Candi) Solchenberger and Matt (Mariah) Solchenberger; two daughters, Connie (Chad) Halvorsen and Amy (Marcus) Radloff; two sisters, Judy (Gerald) Kriehn and Karen Samuelson. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Glenn Samuelson; and nephew, Stephen Samuelson. Jeff loved spending time with his grandchildren – Tyler, Mason, Finnegan, Blake and Aurora. Jeff enjoyed fishing, hunting, making maple syrup, coin collecting, watching the Packers win, and going camping. Jeff will be missed by family and friends – all who knew him, loved him.

A service for Jeff will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 1:00pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Corning. Pastor Joel Danner will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 4-8pm at the funeral home and again on Friday at 12:30pm until the time of the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Corning. A celebration of his life will be held into the evening at Corning Town Hall immediately after burial. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.