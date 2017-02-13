Heidi L. Dorgan, age 35, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Heidi was born August 24, 1981, daughter of Leonard and Sharon (Fisher) Krueger. She married Ivan Dorgan on February 17, 2012. He survives. Heidi was the corporate secretary for their business ‘Carpentry by Ivan, LLC’. She also worked part time at the Gleason Bowling Center. Heidi enjoyed 4 wheeling, reading, playing pool, darts, volleyball, tossing bean bags, and spending time with her many friends. But most of all, Heidi enjoyed being a mom to Christopher.

Heidi is survived by her husband, Ivan Dorgan, Gleason; her son, Christopher Dorgan, Gleason; her daughter, Chelsey Dorgan, Wausau; her parents, Leonard and Sharon Krueger, Gleason; her father and mother in law, Michael and Linda Dorgan, Gleason; two sisters, Lynn (Rick) Coenen, Shiocton, and Lisa (David) Hershey, Merrill; her brother, James Krueger, Gleason; her godchildren, Braxton, Lucas, Kelsey, and Jerzie; and many other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service for Heidi will begin at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Gleason. The Rev. Greg Laska will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Saturday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

