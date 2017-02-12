‘Ridin ‘N Drivin’ 4 The Kids’ fundraiser set for Feb. 18

On Saturday, February 18 the Community New Year Ride to Empower Abused Children will lead their “Ridin’ ‘N Drivin’ 4 The Kids” event; a 3-county, 8- stop voyage to benefit Northwoods Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) based right here in Merrill.

According to event organizers, the ride was originally slated for January 28. but due to trail closures, the event has been re-scheduled for Feb. 18.

All makes and models of snowmobiles and personal vehicles are welcome!

In exchange for a $10 donation to Northwoods-BACA, participants will receive a poker run card to be signed off during the ride. Registration is available now at DAT Bar of Merrill (1404 W. Main Street) or will open at 9 AM on the morning of the 18th.

Riders will depart DAT Bar at 10 AM, head south into Marathon County with stops at Jumpers Bar of Little Chicago, Tony and Charlene’s Tap of Edgar and a fuel stop at Heartland Country Coop of Athens.

The ride will then proceed north into Taylor County, with stops at Gad Bar of Medford, Foxy’s Cattail Tap of Rib Lake and Zondlo’s Bar of Rib Lake, before heading on the home stretch into Lincoln County; stopping at Ed and Sharon’s Restaurant, Collins Bar and Kathy & Cal’s Club 64, ending back at DAT bar Saturday evening.

$300 in cash prizes will be given away for the top three poker hands, with top hand good for $150, $100 for second-highest hand and $50 for third. Contributions to boost the prize pot are welcomed.

Cards will be drawn at DAT at 8 PM with prizes to be awarded at 9 PM, and live music or DJ will follow, with more specific information to be announced.

For more information including maps, directions and updates; please visit the Community New Year Ride organization on Facebook at Community New Year Ride or ‘Sledding4TheKids.

*All proceeds to benefit Northoods BACA; to learn more about BACA and the work they do, please visit http://bacaworld.org

*Estimated distance is 84 miles by vehicle and 94 miles via snowmobile trail.

Please note: this event is not sanctioned, sponsored by or in any way organized by BACA but an event to support and assist B.A.C.A in fulfilling their mission of providing a safer environment for abused children