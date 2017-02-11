Bolling named Athlete of the Week

MHS junior Noah Bolling has certainly proven himself a force to be reckoned with on the wrestling mat this winter, his 26-2 record speaks for itself. Bolling’s mat skills proved tried and true last Saturday at the Wisconsin Valley Conference’s wrestling meet in Stevens Point. Bolling not only deftly handled all three of his opponents by pin, but did so in under two minutes each; claiming the WVC’s 285 pound championship.

Son of Kevin Bolling and Kristin Wadzinksi, Bolling has enjoyed being a Bluejay wrestler since kindergarten. Noah has also been a varsity starter for the Bluejay varsity football team since his sophomore year.

Currently holding a flawless 4.0 GPA, Noah’s post high school plans are focused on attending UW-Madison, majoring in Nuclear Engineering.