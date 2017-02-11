Band with local ties headed for Euro-Russian tour

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Just shy of one year since a trip to the Florida panhandle for a week-long recording session, groove/thrash metal band All Out Mutiny – comprised of Merrill resident Robby Ray Oemig (drums) and comrades Zac Zeitler (bass), Erik Ackerman (guitar) and Jason Secora (vocals) – will soon be embarking on yet another voyage.

Thursday evening, the foursome will board a flight for their first ever international tour, bound for Riga, Latvia. The most centrally-located of the three former Soviet Baltic Republics, positioned between Sweden and the Russian Federation, Latvia is approximately 400 miles northeast of Poland. Following their show in Riga, the band will continue their 10-day trek performing in the former Baltic Republic of Estonia’s capital city of Tallinn, before proceeding into the Russian Federation with stops in both Moscow and St. Petersburg. They return stateside on February 25.

As Oemig reveals, the idea of such a venture had certainly crossed the minds of he and his bandmates, but came to fruition rather unexpectedly. “After our return from recording with producer Kelly Nunn in Florida last spring, we began preparing for the release of our 2nd album entitled ‘Trade Routes,” he explains.

“Through June 2016 and beyond, we embarked on a series of performances all over Wisconsin and made a few appearances in Minnesota and Illinois as well.”

“During that stretch, we were recommended to the California-based agency; Distilled Entertainment. Discussions with them led to an alignment of values and a vision for the future. By September, we locked in plans to travel abroad alongside the renowned Australian punk band, ‘Deez Nuts’. This and subsequent 2017 tours will be in continued support of the new record.”

Rather than being an end result, Euro-Russian tour will actually mark the commencement of the band’s “road legs” as just after a brief respite in March, the AOM crew will head out once again in mid-April for a long-awaited US tour. Scheduled for 11 days, their Midwest cycle is set to make stops in Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Pennsylvania; finishing with shows in Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio. Following another short break in late April, the guys will once again return to the touring trail at the start of May; this time headed for South America, touring with the Brazilian band ‘Endrah’ – scheduled stops include Curitiba, Sao Paulo, Santos and also Rio De Janeiro before returning home after the couple week venture.

The band is excited not only for the chance to step outside of US boundaries, but for what doing so may bring for them in the future. “It’s difficult for a band to gain traction without touring and equally difficult to be considered for major tours in the US if you’re not already well-established, that is the obstacle we have been facing” Oemig explains.

“Bands across the nation are making similar efforts, but we are breaking the mold by setting out overseas to establish the All Out Mutiny brand – I am enthused to have the great opportunity to perform internationally, really challenge ourselves and see what we can accomplish from all this! It helps knowing my bandmates are remarkable people and musicians, and that we have a great support system here in Central Wisconsin.

For more information or to follow AOM’s busy year ahead, visit them online at http://alloutmutiny.com/