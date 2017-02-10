Undefeated season for St. John basketball

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

St. John Lutheran School’s 6/7/8th Grade Basketball Team finished their season undefeated. The Eagles were 14-0 this year travelling to parochial schools in Merrill, Marathon, Marshfield, Wausau, Stevens Point and Lake Tomahawk. They also took First Place at a Tournament held at Trinity Lutheran in Wausau.
This is the second year the team has been undefeated under the leadership of Coach John Casper. Team members are: L to R: Assistant Coach Corey Bennett, Sam Bennett, Jake Zelinski, Drew Polak, Trenton Lokemoen, Jordy Smukowski, Nathan Woller, Coach John Casper. Front Row: Andrew Moses. Missing: Noah Scott.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Early home stretch gets bumpy for Bluejay girls

Comments comments

Bluejacks net first shutout of the season

Comments comments

Bluejay wrestlers land in 5th at WVC meet

Comments comments

Bluejay boys overwhelmed at home

Comments comments