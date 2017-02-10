Undefeated season for St. John basketball

St. John Lutheran School’s 6/7/8th Grade Basketball Team finished their season undefeated. The Eagles were 14-0 this year travelling to parochial schools in Merrill, Marathon, Marshfield, Wausau, Stevens Point and Lake Tomahawk. They also took First Place at a Tournament held at Trinity Lutheran in Wausau.

This is the second year the team has been undefeated under the leadership of Coach John Casper. Team members are: L to R: Assistant Coach Corey Bennett, Sam Bennett, Jake Zelinski, Drew Polak, Trenton Lokemoen, Jordy Smukowski, Nathan Woller, Coach John Casper. Front Row: Andrew Moses. Missing: Noah Scott.