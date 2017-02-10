Merrill Police reports

February 6

3:47 p.m.- An officer located stolen vehicle from Marathon County. The male driver was located in a business near where the vehicle was parked. The male was placed through field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. He may also be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

8:18 p.m.- An officer responded to a shoplifting complaint. The caller advised three juveniles stole two containers of frosting from the store. Video footage was looked at and the parties involved were identified by the officer from previous law enforcement contacts. The parties were

located and there will be a referral to Social Services for the theft.

February 7

3:36 p.m.- An officer responded to the Probation and Parole office to arrest a male party for a probation violation. The male was transported to the Lincoln County jail.

February 8

7:40 a.m.- Officers assisted a parent for an unruly child in the 400 block of E. 5th St.

7:32 a.m.- Officers received a report of a vehicle not stopping for a school bus while the stop arm was activated. Officers will make contact with the owner of the vehicle.

7:49 a.m.- Officers assisted with a vehicle in the ditch on Taylor Street, no injuries and the vehicle was towed out.

8:36 a.m.- Officers responded to a suicidal person complaint on Sales Street.

10:34 a.m.- Officers investigated a gas drive off from Grand Ave Mobil, the driver was located.

1:31 p.m.- Officers responded to a crash at the middle school. A driver lost control of her vehicle and jumped the curb. Significant damage to the middle school was caused but all of the occupants in the room were standing on the other side of the room during the crash which resulted in no injuries.

3:16 p.m.- Officers responded to a fire alarm at Bell Tower, the responding officer found a tenant accidentally burned a plastic milk jug on the kitchen stove.

Officers took a female into custody due to a probation violation.

5:41 p.m.- Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers later located the vehicle on Genesee Street abandoned.

5:47 p.m.- Officers investigated a suicidal person call, the person was contacted and the situation resolved.

February 9

3:03 a.m.- An officer took a report of a stolen wallet. The officer was able to locate the wallet and return it to the owner.

9:06 a.m.- An officer assisted middle school staff with an unruly student.

10:09 a.m.- Officers began investigating an incident in which a vehicle had been driving on the outdoor ice skating rink at the Marc Center and also drove off-road near the aquatic center. Investigation is ongoing.

1:28 p.m.- An officer took a report of a forgery/fraud incident. A female had been scammed and as a result lost approximately $4,000. The investigation is ongoing.

1:56 p.m.- Officers took a female into custody for a probation violation in the 400 Block of N. Prospect Street.

6:14 p.m.- An officer took a report of a hit and run incident. The caller’s vehicle was struck in the 200 Block of E. 1st Street. The striking vehicle has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.