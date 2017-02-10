College news

The following local students completed their degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and were eligible to participate in Dec. 17, 2016 Commencement ceremonies: MERRILL- Bethany Detert, Emily Lindsley, Deborah Schleif; TOMAHAWK- Rachel Elliott, Marlee Kiander.

The following local students qualified for the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Dean’s List and Honor Roll in the 2016 fall semester: ATHENS- Jacob Bloechl, Honor Roll; Danielle Ellenbecker, Dean’s List; Vanessa Frahm, Honor Roll; Emily Nowicki, Dean’s List; Daniel Trimner, Honor Roll; GLEASON- Katie Hanson, Honor Roll; MERRILL- Cody Boyd, Honor Roll; Taylor Hudzinski, Honor Roll; Amber Leavitt, Honor Roll; Kayla Leavitt, Dean’s List; Ashley Millenbah, Dean’s List; Kendra Oestreich, Dean’s List; Amber Schreiber, Dean’s List; Ryan Taylor, Honor Roll; Austin Voigt, Dean’s List; Thomas Zuelsdorff, Dean’s List; TOMAHAWK- Timothy Baker, Honor Roll; Brandee Deering, Dean’s List; Emma Wurl, Honor Roll.

The following students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December: MERRILL- Marissa Bartz, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major; Alex Cordova, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major; Lauren David, Bachelor of Arts, English Major: Literature Emphasis; Hannah Strombom, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration; TOMAHAWK- Alexa Ernst, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration, Highest Honors; Regan Swan, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2016-2017 academic year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison: ATHENS- Kristin Heller, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Savannah Janke, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List; MERRILL- Sydney Harris, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Lindsay Krueger, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s High Honors; Ashley Mussell, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Julia Oelke, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; James Rasmussen, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Mason Reinhardt, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List; Therese Renaud, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Jenna Zamzow, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s High Honors; TOMAHAWK- Lauren Bembinster, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Madeline Garrison, School of Business, Dean’s List; Daniel Gunther, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll; Mikhayla Kleich, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Amanda Koshak, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Demitri Shotwell, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.