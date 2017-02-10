Cabin Fever book sale at the library

There’s plenty of cold weather left this season, so don’t miss your chance to build your book cache – for very little cash – at the Friends of the T.B. Scott Library’s Cabin Fever Book sale from Feb. 23-25.

Get hot deals on books, CDs and DVDs, most for just 50 cents. Be a Friend and get first pick or take your chances at the end of the sale and fill a bag for even less!

When you purchase your books at the cabin fever sale, be sure to register for the Friends drawing. One lucky book sale attendee will win a “hot” Kindle Fire from the Friends of the T.B. Scott Library.

The sale starts on Thursday, Feb. 23, with Friends night. If you’re a member of the Friends of the T.B. Scott Library, your cabin fever ends at 5:30 p.m. when the doors to the Community Room fan open. If you’re a member of the Marathon County Public Library Friends, your cabin fever can be relieved on Thursday night in Merrill, too.

Not a Friend of the T.B. Scott Library yet? Join that evening for just $5 – that will get you in early for this sale and all Friends book sales this year. Being a Friend is also a great way to support the T.B. Scott Free Library.

If you prefer to stay home on Thursday, fill your cabin bookshelves with sizzling used books on Friday, Feb. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday will be the day to quench that “book thirst” fever in quantity, because it’s Bag Day – when you can fill a bag at the sale and pay just $2.

The sale includes books, audiobooks, CDs and videos culled by the library and lots of great stuff donated by community members. Adult, young adult and children’s books will all be available at the Cabin Fever Book Sale.

Find out what’s happening at your library at www.tbscottlibrary.org or by calling 715-536-7191.