HAVEN Bingo seeks volunteers

Every Sunday HAVEN hosts Bingo at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes in Merrill. Bingo cards can be purchased starting at 5:30 p.m. and calling begins at 7 p.m.

HAVEN would like to recognize, from left, Charise Weiger, Ken McVay, John Timm, Ashly Timm and George Amelse for their hard work and dedication to the weekly Bingo events. The time they invest into this program has proven invaluable in fundraising and strengthening the community.

HAVEN Bingo is currently looking for additional volunteers for the following: bingo callers, call backs and card sellers. If you are interested in helping out, contact Tammy at 715-536-1300.