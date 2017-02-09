Dog saved from icy water in Tomahawk

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Tomahawk Police officers were dispatched at 1:34 p.m. to the 1600 block of Bridge Street in the city of Tomahawk for a dog in the water.

Officer Susa, Sgt. Buckwalter and Chief Elvins responded. Upon arrival, officers learned that there was a 10-month-old male Bernese Mountain dog that had fallen through the ice. Officers also learned that the dog had been in the water for at least 20 minutes. The owner of the dog was unable to get the animal out of the water.

Officers and a family friend, Terry “Tee” Collins Jr., walked onto the frozen Jersey Flowage to assess the situation. Mr. Collins was able to place several pieces of wood near the dog. He was then able to pull the dog from the icy waters. The animal was later taken to the Animal Clinic of Tomahawk where he was treated for hypothermia and later released to the owners.

Tomahawk Police Department would like to thank Mr. Collins for his assistance in saving the family’s pet.