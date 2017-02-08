Vehicle strikes middle school

About 1:35 p.m. today, Merrill police received a report of a vehicle jumping the curb in front of Prairie River Middle School at E. First and Polk streets, and striking the school. Police on the scene said that alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The incident remains under investigation.

According to Merrill Area Public Schools Superintendent John Sample, no students or staff were in the immediate area where the vehicle struck the building and no injuries were reported. The vehicle did not enter the building, Sample noted, but did cause some damage to the exterior wall.