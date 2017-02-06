Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

The Town of Corning Fire Department along with deputies responded to a vehicle fire Sunday evening in the Town of Corning. At 7:24 p.m. a 911 call reported that a vehicle started on fire. When deputies arrived they found the truck on Tower Road north of County Rd. M. Corning firefighters extinguished the fire. The driver was not injured.

A 31-year-old Gleason woman will be referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney following an investigation in the Town of Russell. A week prior a deputy investigated a report of a disturbance at a home which was later recanted by the caller stating she made the disturbance up. The woman will be referred on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

A 26-year-old Merrill man was arrested Monday evening after a deputy investigated a vehicle in the ditch in the Town of Pine River. At 8:30 p.m. a deputy came across the vehicle on US Hwy. 51 near State Rd. 64. The driver showed signs of impairment and was placed through field sobriety tests. Based upon the tests the man was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and brought to the Lincoln County Jail and held on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer and a felony charge of bail jumping stemming from other charges.

A 29-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant charge. The man was appearing in Lincoln County Court on a criminal matter. A check showed that he was wanted through the same court for failing to pay $800 in child support. The Court Security Deputy took the man into custody and brought him to the Lincoln County Jail where he was held.

A 23-year-old Mosinee man was injured after a snowmobile crash Friday evening in the Town of Harrison. A cell 911 call had reported the incident which occurred off of County Rd. B, when deputies arrived the sleds were no longer in the area. About an hour later, the Recreation Deputy found the sled in the ditch off of County Rd. D. The driver displayed signs of intoxication and was placed through field sobriety tests. As a result of those tests the driver was cited for operating a snowmobile while under the influence of intoxicants. He was later released to a responsible party.

Tomahawk Firefighters and a deputy responded to a car fire Saturday evening in the Town of Somo. At 4 p.m. a cell 911 call reported the fire on County Rd. T north of State Rd. 86. When a deputy arrived on the scene he found the vehicle engulfed in flames. The vehicle was owned by a Tomahawk man and was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Tomahawk Firefighters and deputies also responded to a reported structure fire early Sunday morning in the Town of Bradley. At 1 a.m. a passerby reported flames coming from the chimney of a home on County Rd. S. When a deputy arrived she confirmed the occupants had evacuated the home safely. The fire was confined to the chimney of the home, no injuries were reported.

The number of car deer crashes is up again with seven being reported this past week.