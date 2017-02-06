Domestic Violence incidents hours apart, lead to charges for Merrill men

Last Sunday night, officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Prospect Street. According to officer notes, while en route officers were advised 42-year-old Dan Trumblay had arrived at a residence intoxicated, was punching holes in walls and reportedly “threw” another party against a wall.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly observed a “fist sized” hole in a wall and the victim displayed an elbow injury. As a result, Trumblay was taken into custody on Misdemeanor charges of Domestic Violence Related Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

Trumblay appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Jan. 27, pleading not guilty to Misdemeanor charges of Domestic Violence Related Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Trumblay was later released on $2,000 signature bond.

Earlier last Sunday evening, officers responded to a reported altercation at a local grocery store. Upon arrival, officers met with store staff who indicated a male identified as 31-year-old Shaun Bowker reportedly pushed another party to the floor inside the store.

Store staff intervened, ordering Bowker to cease his behavior and advising him his behavior was abusive. Bowker reportedly denied his behavior being abusive and indicated he could do what he wanted.

Witnesses indicated the victim sustained an injury causing bleeding. Bowker reportedly denied pushing the other party, indicating the victim had fallen. Bowker was subsequently taken into custody on a Misdemeanor charge of Disorderly Conduct.

Bowker appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Jan. 27, pleading not guilty to a Misdemeanor charge of Disorderly Conduct. Bowker was later released on $1,000 signature bond.