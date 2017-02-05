Our Saviour’s presents storyteller; The ‘Glad Hatter’

Storyteller Pati Kachel

Our lives are made up of stories — from favorite bedtime stories to tale-worthy adventures of our own making. Believing that everyone loves a good story, the women of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church have arranged for a presentation by professional traveling storyteller, Pati Kachel, on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Her heartwarming program, titled The Glad Hatter, incorporates humor, songs, 100 vintage hats and colorful costumes. Wear a hat, if you choose. A reception will follow the presentation at the church.
Pati has been a storyteller for over 30 years, performing in conference centers, schools, churches, hospitals, camps, coffeehouses and living rooms. She has delighted audiences from Seattle to Pittsburgh, throughout the Midwest, and even abroad.
Through the Story Arts of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, of which she is a founding member, Pati promotes the craft of storytelling and supports performers in their development as creative artists.
Join in the merriment and magic that is Pati Kachel. She is sure to whisk away your winter-weary woes. The Glad Hatter is open to the public at no charge. Free will donations are appreciated.

