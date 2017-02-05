Devils Creek Stump Jumpers to host annual Vintage Snowmobile Show and Ride

The Devils Creek Stump Jumpers Snowmobile Club of Merrill will host their 9th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show on Saturday Feb,11, at Schult’s Country Inn (W5931 Church Ave, Merrill)

Hot dogs and chili will be served and over 40 awards will be up for grabs for original and restored classes of snowmobiles, from the early 60’s to 1992. Many additional awards for other unique categories will also be available, with judging to be done by contest participants. Any snowmobile can win!

Registration for the event is $5 per sled with a $20 maximum fee, spectators are welcome free of charge.

Registration will open at 8:30 am, with awards and prizes to be awarded at 2:30 pm.

Judging will be based on the following classes:

Original Classes (1st & 2nd place awards)

1967 & earlier, 1968 – 1971, 1972 – 1975, 1976 – 1979

*Model years 1981-1992 original and restored, with Leaf spring suspension or Independent Front Suspension, will be awarded 1st and 2nd place in a separate class.

Restored Classes (1st & 2nd place awards)

1967 & earlier, 1968 – 1971, 1972 – 1975, 1976 – 1979

Additional Classes

Race, Custom, Mini Sleds, Cutter / Sleigh, Rock Pile Ready

Many other awards include:

Favorite / Best show, Furthest Traveled to Show, Best Overall Display, Dare Devil Award, Luxury Liner Award, Mechanical Marvel Award, Barn Fresh, and random six packs of beer to be awarded just for the heck of it!

Other planned festivities include a a vintage snowmobile suit contest and “one-pull start contest, along with door prizes and prize raffles. Food and refreshments will be served throughout the day with a trail ride to follow.

For more information visit the Stump Jumpers online at DevilsCreek.org or contact Al at 715-551-1796