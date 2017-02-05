Artisan showcase to feature award winning artist

David Kapszukiewicz is an award winning artist who will be featured at Merrill’s Artisan Showcase on Feb. 11 at Bell Tower Residence in Assisi Hall.

David Kapszukiewicz

Primarily an oil painter, he also works in graphite and acrylics. Nature is his inspiration and he wants to share with you what he sees and feels.

David received his BA in Art Education from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and briefly taught high school before apprenticing with Ray Hudson from Neenah in graphic design. That led to a 33-year career as a graphic artist, while continuing to dabble in fine art. He gradually took classes to improve his skills and by 2006, he was seriously working at his craft while decreasing his graphic art responsibilities. In 2011, Kapszukiewicz graduated from the Kewaunee Academy of Fine Art.

David has shown his paintings at a multitude of art shows and has won many awards of distinction. Among them is being chosen as a Birds in Art Selected Artist in both 2013 and 2015 and a Selected Artist for Oil Painters of America in 2015.

He resides in Tomahawk where he paints in his studio and open air and offers workshops in Woodruff and Wausau while also giving private lessons to students.



The Showcase runs from 1-5 p.m. and includes 20 other artisans who will sell and show their work in pottery, photography, painting, carving, fiber arts, jewelry and more. A $5 admission will be charged and includes the show, wine and cheese and other refreshments. Children under five are free. Also included is piano music on the hall’s Steinway Grand and the opportunity to participate in the on-site raffle of work donated by participating artists. New to this year’s show will be portrait sketches by Jamie Kalvestran of Tomahawk.

The Merrill Artisan Showcase will be held at Bell Tower Residence in Assisi Hall, 1500 O’Day St. in Merrill. One-of-a-kind artwork is available to purchase or win. All proceeds go to Bell Tower Residence for debt reduction. Bell Tower Residence is a sponsored ministry of the Holy Cross Sisters.