Reiter garners Athlete of the Week honors

Tomahawk High School Junior Tom Reiter has been a member of the Hatchets boys swim team since his freshman year. He competes in the 100, 200 and 500 meter freestyle events, as well as on the 200 and 400 meter freestyle relay teams. Swimming is his only high school sport, but he works very hard in the weight room during the off-season.

The son of Dan and Laurau Reiter, Tom currently holds a 3.74 GPA. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with friends and working out.

Tom is planning on joining the military after high school.