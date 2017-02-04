Bluejay boys overwhelmed at home

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Friday night the Bluejay Boys returned to the all-too familiar hardwood of the MHS Field House, looking for a major upset over WVC top dog Stevens Point.

The guys went toe to toe with the Panthers in the first, headed into the locker rooms trailing by a mere two points (30-28).

Unfortunately, the second period would have a much more dire result as SPASH came out with a hailstorm of firepower which wouldn’t cease until the final buzzer and a stifling 78-47 win over the Jays.

“The SPASH team is very good,” comments Bluejay head coach Jake Schalow.

“We put together a solid first half, but SPASH made too many plays in the second half for us to keep up. We turned it over too much and gave away too many easy baskets off of our turnovers.”

Despite the loss, guard Zach Mootz enjoyed a solid night with 18 points (7/14 FG, 4/8 3pt, 3r, 3a). Fellow junior Jared Ollhoff broke the double digit barrier

with 10 points (3/5 FG, 3/4 3pt, 1/2 FT, 4r) while Quinn Steckbauer drasined 6 (3/9 FG, 2r, a).

The guys will embark on the home stretch of their regular season Tuesday when they welcome the Mosinee Indians to the Field House. Game time is set for 7:15 PM.