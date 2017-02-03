MHS to create food pantry

Merrill High School and St. Vincent DePaul are partnering to create a food pantry at Merrill High School (MHS). For many years, various student groups have raised food donations for the Merrill food pantry which serves individuals and families throughout the community. In recent discussions, the St. Vincent DePaul staff proposed starting a similar pantry for MHS students and to use the food donations generated through various drives and events at Merrill High School as a way to stock the MHS food pantry shelves. St. Vincent DePaul will provide the expertise, policies, procedures, some equipment and additional volunteers to operate the MHS food pantry. Furthermore, St. Vincent DePaul will help supply additional food resources as needed. The food pantry will only offer non-perishable food items at MHS.

“This food pantry satisfies a need in our community and we’re proud to play a role in this partnership,” said Dr. John Sample, MAPS Superintendent.

The MHS food pantry will be open two days a week with limited hours and will provided a confidential and discreet way for students to have basic food needs met for themselves and their families.

The MHS food pantry is expected to be open by the beginning of March.