Merrill Police reports

January 30

An officer responded to an East 1st Street residence in reference to a suspicious activity complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with a frantic female who stated that someone kept entering her residence and would hide behind Rubbermaid tubs. The female asked the person to leave, but the suspect began shining lights at the female. Officers checked the residence and the area and no suspects were located. Officers returned, after the female called back that the person had now climbed into her attic via a ladder. Officers returned, and again no one was located. The female was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine and admitted being awake for about three or four days. She was educated on the harmful effects of methamphetamine use.

January 31

10:38 p.m.- An officer responded to business located within the 1200 block of North Center Avenue for a vehicle that had been damaged. The investigation is ongoing.

February 1

10:01 a.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. The caller advised they had a past employee on video stealing money from a change box behind the store counter. The male party is on probation and his agent was advised. The male party is being charged with retail theft.

7:50 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle; drug paraphernalia was located on the driver’s person and a baggie containing a trace amount of marijuana was located inside the vehicle. The driver was placed through field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance. The driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

February 2

2:01 p.m.- Officers responded to a student out of control. The student had plugged up a bathroom sink and was flooding the bathroom. The student then threw toilet paper around the room. Case is ongoing for any referrals.

7:01 p.m.- An officer responded to a shoplifting complaint. An employee had a male party in their office who had stolen items from the store. Contact was made with the male suspect who admitted to stealing one item. Numerous other stolen items were located on his pockets. The male was cited for retail theft and he was arrested on a probation violation.