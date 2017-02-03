Merrill forecast for February 3 <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/xFnx8nSCgKc/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/xFnx8nSCgKc" /> Posted by: Foto News , February 3, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts City to make Center Avenue priority Comments comments Church Mutual’s foundation, CM CARES, donates $25K to Fellowship of Christian Athletes Comments comments Lincoln County snowmobile trails to re-open Comments comments Merrill forecast for February 1