Vintage snowmobile fun run Saturday

The fourth annual Vintage Snowmobile Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at 10 a.m. All sleds are welcome to participate in the approximately 20-mile round trip ride.

The ride starts at 10 a.m. at Rock Island Resort, four miles north of Merrill on Hwy. 107. Plenty of trailer parking is available on Lake Alexander directly behind Rock Island. From Rock Island, the ride will stop at Stats Bar, and then on to Baron’s Dugout Bar where a free lunch will be provided. After lunch, the next stop is the Merrill Ice Drags on Lake Alexander, then on to Bev & Tom’s Bar and back to Rock Island.

Raffles and a 50/50 raffle will be held throughout the day.

New this year to promote family fun, soda and snacks will be provided to all kids ages 15 and younger at Stats Bar and Baron’s Dugout Bar.

The event is posted on Facebook at Barons Dugout Bar Vintage Snowmobile Ride. Due to weather any changes will be announced on the Facebook page.