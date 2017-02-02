Merrill students among CWETA’s ‘Shrek’ cast

Central Wisconsin Educational Theater Alliance (CWETA) will present “Shrek the Musical” at D.C. Everest High School. Show times will be 7 p.m. Feb. 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11; and 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 12. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $15 for adults.

Merrill High School students Mark Thompson, Will Leischer, Abe Akey and Emily Schroeder are involved in the performance.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film, “Shrek the Musical” is a Tony Award-winning musical about an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey.

For the past 25 years, the goal of CWETA has been the development of an innovative and collaborative performance project. The CWETA partnership currently involves seven school districts including Wausau, D.C. Everest, Marathon, Mosinee, Merrill, as well as area parochial schools.

Tickets can be purchased online at Showtix4u.com. For more information, call 715-359-6561 ext. 4135, or email info@cweta.org.