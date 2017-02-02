Free tax help at T.B. Scott Library

Merrill area taxpayers can get personal tax preparation help in one of four sessions at T.B. Scott Free Library in February and March.

Wisconsin Judicare staff will offer 30-minute consultations on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 1-4 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 3-6 p.m., on Saturday, March 11 from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and on Tuesday, March 21 from 3-6 p.m.

While reservations are recommended for the half-hour sessions, they’re not required. To make a reservation, call the library at 715-536-7191.

While a consultation won’t suffice to review your entire tax situation, and while Wisconsin Judicare can’t file your taxes for you, you can get specific questions answered to help prepare your return, or get a quick look-over of your return if you’ve got it prepared.

Attorney David Mayer, Jr., who will be available for consultations, is a Civil Unit/Low Income Taxpayer Clinic Staff Attorney at Wisconsin Judicare, Inc. in Wausau. Mayer has worked as a transactional tax attorney for a private firm, and is admitted to practice in Wisconsin, Iowa, and before the United States Tax Court.

Besides one-on-one tax assistance sessions, the library is also a tax materials distribution point. The library has major Wisconsin and IRS forms and publications in stock.

Even if free copies of tax materials aren’t available, or the library is out of stock, staff can assist in printing forms from the Internet for .15 per page, or help have materials sent to your home through the IRS website. Call or check www.tbscottlibrary.org for tax materials availability.

If you want to file your taxes online, but don’t have a computer, use the library’s public computers to connect to the Internet. Let us know you’re working on taxes and you’ll get all the time you need.

Tax assistance is just one of the services T.B. Scott Free Library provides. To find out more about the library, call 715-536-7191, view the library’s website, or check out the library’s Facebook page at “T.B. Scott Free Library.”