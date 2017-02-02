Dance team headed to state competition

The MHS Varsity Dance Team competed in the WACPC Western Regional Dance Championship on Saturday, Jan. 28, at New Richmond High School. For the fifth consecutive year, the team qualified for state. To qualify for state, they needed a top six finish for each category. The girls took fifth out of 12 teams in Division 2 Hip Hop and fourth out of 14 teams in Division 2 Jazz. The girls will advance with both categories to the WACPC State Dance Championship on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the LaCrosse Civic Center.

“I have to say, this year has been a rollercoaster for these girls, but I am proud to see how they overcame the obstacles,” said coach Jenna Brandenburg. “They have put a lot of time into practices and performing at basketball games. This team came together as one and achieved their incentives of going to state. Captains Caitlyn Kolehouse, Calle Johnson, and Lydia Rosengren stepped up and motivated the team to do their best for competitions. These girls have been great positive role models and very supportive to all.”

The girls perform at 5:20 for Hip Hop and 7:56 for Jazz. The awards will be at 9:15. General Admission is $10 and those under five are free.