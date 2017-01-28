Turkiewicz selected Athlete of The Week

THS Junior Matthew Turkiewicz’s championship run in the 152 pound weight class helped catapult the Hatchet wrestlers to a 2nd place finish last weekend at the Markesan Hornet Invitational Meet, hosted by Markesan High School.

Currently holding a 19-7 record, Turkiewicz is in his third year as a member of the Hatchet varsity wrestling team, competing in the 145-pound weight class last year and the 132 pound class in 2014-15. This past fall Matthew made his varsity debut on the offensive and defensive lines for the Hatchet football team and in the spring, Turkiewicz enjoys competing on the THS competitive Trap Shooting team. He has enjoyed trap shooting since 8th grade and wrestling since the 7th grade.

When Matthew does find free time amongst his busy sports schedule, he enjoys watching college and NFL football as well as being a member of Boy Scout Troop 548.

Son of Scott and Jennifer Turkiewicz of Tomahawk, Matthew currently holds a 3.85 GPA.

Following high school, Matthew is considering attending a post-secondary maritime program.