DAT Bar to host dinner and raffle this evening

DAT Bar of Merrill (1404 W. Main Street) will be hosting a dinner and raffle this evening for the Community New Year Ride to Empower Abused Children event.

Over $2,500 in prizes from 33 area businesses and organizations will be raffled off including; a 32″ Sanyo LCD HDTV, a ‘Tour De Merrill’ Package, snowmobile jackets along with many gift certificates and discounts. A 100-mile snowmobile ride and poker run originally scheduled for this morning, has been postponed to Saturday, Feb. 18 due to the recent winter thaw. Both snowmobiles and personal vehicles are welcome. Cash poker run prizes of $150, $100 and $50 will be awarded the night of Feb. 18th at DAT Bar, with DJ or live music to follow.

This evening’s dinner and raffle will kick off at 7 PM, consisting of home cooked farm fresh hot beef sandwiches w/sides. Prizes will be on display earlier for those who care to browse ahead of time. Four grand prizes will be raffled off along with 20 general raffle prizes and packages

Entry free is $35 and includes a poker run card for the Feb. 18th ride, one general raffle ticket and a dinner plate. Four live bands and a bonfire to follow.

Individual general and grand prize raffle tickets can be purchased separately.

*All proceeds to benefit Northwoods Chapter-B.A.C.A (Bikers Against Child Abuse) based right here in Merrill.

*Dinner to be served by chapter members as well as a presentation from chapter Vice-President.

*Note, this event is not sanctioned, sponsored by or in any way organized by BACA but an event to support and assist B.A.C.A in fulfilling their mission of empowering abused children to not be afraid of the world in which they live.