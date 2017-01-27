Women’s Day of Caring free support program in Merrill

Marshfield Clinic’s breast cancer survivorship program will be offered to patients and the community on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Lincoln Lanes in Merrill.

“We are offering women in our communities a day of survivorship, fellowship and wellness education for today and beyond,” said Amanda Boreen, a nurse and breast care coordinator, Marshfield Clinic Wausau and Weston centers. “We welcome all breast cancer survivors to attend and take advantage of this day for themselves and a guest to receive helpful information on healing with expert presenters and other survivors.”

This free event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check in is at 8:30 a.m.

The day’s topics include: Get back to wellness; Navigation after treatment; Nutrition beyond breast cancer; Community support; Giving back; and Life moving forward.

“Special thanks to the Susan G. Komen Central Wisconsin Affiliate for their tireless dedication in the fight against breast cancer, and their support in making this program possible for breast cancer patients in our area,” Boreen said.

According to Sandy Draeger, president, Susan G. Komen Foundation Central Wisconsin Affiliate, the Foundation has granted over $1 million to community partners in their service area.

“The majority of our grant funds are raised through our annual Race for the Cure event,” Draeger said. “Our grantees have used these funds to assist with education, removal of financial, medical, geographic and psychosocial barriers to care that can affect survivability of breast cancer for men and women. We are excited to fund and collaborate with Marshfield Clinic as they assist us in our goals to reduce the number of breast cancer deaths in men and women.”

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration is requested by Feb. 10.

For more information or to register, contact: Samantha Gruetzmacher, Marshfield Clinic oncology social worker and Wisconsin Well Woman Program patient navigator, 715-393-1419.